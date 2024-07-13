Workforce Windsor-Essex to host Growing Your Workforce Conference

Workforce Windsor-Essex will play host to a provincial conference focused on labour acquisition in communities throughout Ontario.

This November 21 and 22, the Growing Your Workforce Conference will take place at St. Clair College for the Arts.

Focussed on workforce development challenges and opportunities throughout southwestern Ontario, the conference will bring together employers, service providers, institutions and change makers to discuss best practices, talent pipelines and local labour markets.

Possible topics include workforce retention, talent recruitment, employing newcomers, and more. They’re taking pre-registrations right now.