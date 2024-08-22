Banwell Road in Tecumseh to be closed for six days

Banwell Road (County Road 43) in Tecumseh will be closed from the CP rail tracks south to Shields Street from Monday, Aug. 26 at 7 a.m. until Saturday, Aug. 31 at 5 p.m.

The closure is for sewer and water main construction, part of the reconstruction of County Road 42. The road is closed in both directions with local access to residents and businesses from Banwell Road to Lauzon Road.

Drivers are asked to access County Road 41 from Manning Road (County Road 19) during the closure.

“The full road closure, which began June 17, is expected to last about three months,” said the Town of Tecumseh. “Motorists should avoid the area or anticipate increased traffic congestion.”

“Detour signs will direct traffic around County Road 42 between Lauzon Parkway and Manning Road, as well as County Road 43 between E.C. Row Expressway (County Road 22) and County Road 42.”

Access to businesses and residents will be maintained.

For more updates, click here.