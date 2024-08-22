WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor rail workers back on the picket line

    CN Rail workers hit the picket line on Thursday, Aug.22, 2024. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor) CN Rail workers hit the picket line on Thursday, Aug.22, 2024. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Twenty-seven CN local workers are joining the 9,300 others across Canada who were locked out Thursday.

    This is the first time in Canadian history both major rail networks at CN and CPKC are idled by a labour disruption.

    Teamsters Local 390 members tell CTV News they represent 27 people at the Windsor CN operations.

    They are picketing at the foot of the yard on Dougall Avenue south of Eugenie.

    In 2019, the workers were on strike for a week before settling their contract.

    Meanwhile at the yard along Crawford Avenue, Canadian Pacific Kansas City employees are also on strike.Canadian Pacific Kansas City employees are also on strike at the yard along Crawford Avenue, in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)

    A Teamsters Local 528 spokesperson tells CTV News they represent 11 Windsor workers.

    They also support five people who work for CPKC, based out of London, but who are forced to work in Windsor

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Remains of missing Markham woman found in Parry Sound: police

    York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman. Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News