$300,000 copper theft under investigation in Amherstburg

Windsor police have launched an investigation after a large amount of copper wire was stolen from an Amherstburg business.

Police say $300,000 in copper wire and other property was taken.

Officers responded to a report of a break and enter at a business in the 300 block of Thomas Road on Aug. 19.

Police learned that one or more suspects unlawfully entered the building, caused considerable damage to the premises, and made off with a large amount of copper wire and other equipment.

The total value of the property stolen is estimated at approximately $300,000.

Officers say it is unclear when this theft occurred, and no suspect descriptions are available.

Anyone with information should call the Windsor Police Service Amherstburg Detachment Criminal Investigations Unit at 519-736-8559, ext. 230. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.