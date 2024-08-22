24 people arrested during two-day operation on Glengarry Avenue
The Windsor police have made 24 arrests following a two-day operation in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, an operation in support of community safety took place at apartment buildings in the area.
In addition to the arrests, 48 charges were laid and 10 outstanding arrest warrants were executed.
“This initiative was launched in response to concerns from residents of our Glengarry neighbourhood and the Windsor-Essex Community Housing Corporation,” said Jill Lawrence, superintendent of Patrol Housing Corporation.
“Our team conducted proactive patrols to support the safety of these residents and meet the needs of our downtown community.”
Among charges laid included six counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of assault, two counts of arson, eight counts of theft under $5,000, five counts of failure to comply with a court release order and four counts of failure to comply with conditions of probation.
Kitchener
-
Offensive flag under investigation in Kitchener, Ont.
A Nazi military flag was seen outside a Kitchener, Ont. home on Monday.
-
Lockdown lifts at Brantford General Hospital after online threat
An investigation is underway into online threats directed at Brantford General Hospital.
-
Water restrictions lift in Waterloo Region as pipe repairs wrap up
Regular water service has resumed in Waterloo Region after a large pipe supplying approximately 20 per cent of the region’s drinking water was repaired.
London
-
Ongoing investigation at a home in Dorchester
Middlesex OPP detectives and a forensics unit are part of an investigation taking place at a home on Minnie Street in Dorchester.
-
Residents wary about townhouse proposal near Hamilton and Gore roads
Some residents in an east London subdivision are nervous about a new townhouse proposal that would be built near their backyard property lines.
-
Federal funds help London ice rinks combat climate change
A joint investment by the federal government and City of London will replace the natural gas powered refrigeration plant at the Earl Nichols Recreation Centre.
Barrie
-
Drugs, handgun, Nazi paraphernalia: 5 people charged in Simcoe County bust
An investigation into drug trafficking and weaponry in Simcoe County has led to the arrest of five people.
-
Young mother killed in head-on Innisfil crash crossed centre line, police say
A young mother who died in a crash in Innisfil in the spring caused the fatal collision, police say.
-
Woman allegedly blows nearly 5x over legal alcohol limit after 2 collisions
Police in Barrie arrested a woman with driving impaired after two vehicles were struck Wednesday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Ont. family trying to regain ownership after stolen vehicle sold illegally
An Ontario man is trying to get back ownership of the vehicle that was stolen from him, but so far, he's had no luck.
-
Babysitter pleads guilty to manslaughter for death of man she injured when he was a baby in 1984
A former babysitter pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday for the 2019 death of a man she was accused of disabling as an infant 40 years ago and was sentenced to three years in prison, finally admitting that she hit him numerous times.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Thessalon expanding infrastructure for housing development
The Ontario government is giving the Town of Thessalon $1.1 million to expand the water and sewer infrastructure needed for its residential development plans along Highway 17.
-
Cocaine, meth, heroin, stun gun seized in northwestern Ont. drug bust
Three people in Marathon, Ont., have been charged with drug and weapons offences after police raided a residence in the community on Wednesday.
-
Six new forest fires reported Wednesday in the northeast
Ontario Forest Fires reported there were six new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by early evening Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
Police target illegal drug trade in Ottawa and Quebec, seizing $2.7 million worth of drugs
Eleven people are facing charges and $2.7 million worth of illegal substances were seized during an investigating targeting drug traffickers supplying illegal drugs in the Ottawa area and into Quebec, according to police.
-
Fire damages apartment in Ottawa's east end
The Ottawa Fire Services says firefighters responded to a call for a fire in a high-rise building in the 1100 block of Cummings Avenue, near Ogilvie Road, at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday.
-
Loblaw to open new no name discount store in Brockville, Ont.
The "value-based no name store" will help customers "save up to 20 per cent on everyday grocery and household essentials," Loblaw Companies Ltd. said in a statement on Thursday.
Toronto
-
-
-
Man charged for allegedly abducting baby from grandparent in Scarborough
A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly abducting a baby while they were with a grandparent in Scarborough on Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Housing crisis: call for tenders for 500 prefabricated homes
The Quebec government presented a series of measures on Thursday to tackle the housing crisis. Quebec is expected to issue its first call for tenders shortly for the construction of 500 prefabricated affordable housing units.
-
No service on some exo lines due to national rail shutdown
Exo is one of many train companies across Canada that have come to a halt in service after 9,300 workers were locked out by Canada's major railways.
-
Montreal schools get ready for first day of classes with dozens of teaching positions unfilled
On Thursday, Montreal's English school boards and French service centres joined forces to reassure parents that the school year will get off to a good start despite concerns that there are a lot of teaching positions unfilled.
Winnipeg
-
'Will start feeling the pressure': How the rail strike could impact Manitobans
More than 9,000 railway workers have been locked out Thursday by Canada's two largest rail companies – Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd – bringing freight traffic to a halt. As Canadians wait to hear what's next in this saga that is centred on union negotiations, many are wondering how this will impact their day-to-day lives.
-
Universal birth control coverage coming to Manitoba this fall
Manitoba will be introducing universal birth control coverage this fall.
-
Some tenants returning after flood at downtown Winnipeg apartment building
Some tenants have now returned to a downtown apartment building following significant flooding earlier in the week.
Edmonton
-
Railway shutdown will cost Prairie farmers $17M a day: expert
A local expert says the railway shutdown that started Wednesday evening will be detrimental to Prairie farmers.
-
Imperial Oil fined $50K over Kearl wastewater leak
Imperial Oil is being penalized by the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER), after the agency released its first findings from the ongoing investigation into the Kearl Mine site.
-
Pilot killed in crash near Alberta-Saskatchewan border: RCMP
One person was killed in a plane crash in eastern Alberta on Wednesday.
Calgary
-
-
Record-breaking number of first-year students moving into U of C residence in fall 2024
The University of Calgary says the number of first-year students moving to campus this fall is the highest number yet.
-
Citizens petitioning Ottawa to finish twinning Highway 1 in Yoho National Park
A group of citizens is petitioning the federal government to finish twinning Highway 1 through Yoho National Park to improve safety.
Regina
-
'Frustrating and worrisome': Rail lockout causing concern for Sask. producers
Stakeholders are continuing to sound off all across Saskatchewan as a lockout of Canada's two major railways has begun.
-
'An explicit endorsement': Regina city council votes down motion to rename Dewdney Avenue
Regina city councilors voted down a motion to rename Dewdney Avenue Wednesday night.
-
Poll indicates gap between Sask. Party, NDP may be smallest since 2007
With an election coming in Saskatchewan no later than Oct. 28, the Sask. Party government appears to be in its closest contest with the provincial NDP since first coming into power 17 years ago.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man charged after drugs, 3D-printed guns seized on Vancouver Island
A Victoria-area man is facing more than a dozen drug and weapons charges after a series of co-ordinated police raids on Vancouver Island turned up 3D-printed handguns and several kilograms of drugs.
-
Japanese Canadian paper, pillar for community during war, saved from digital oblivion
More than eighty years ago, Japanese Canadians came together to sustain The New Canadian, the only newspaper specifically for the community that was allowed to be published through the Second World War.
-
Daryl Hall cuts Vancouver concert short due to illness
Rock icon and singer-songwriter Daryl Hall walked off stage after only three songs in Vancouver on Wednesday night, his set cut short due to an unspecified illness.
Vancouver Island
-
-
B.C. man charged after replica gun waved in road-rage incident: RCMP
A Metro Vancouver man is facing criminal charges for allegedly threatening another driver with a replica gun during what police described as a road-rage incident.
-
Atlantic
-
Halifax demands company remove barriers from Dartmouth Cove trail
The Halifax Regional Municipality is demanding a company remove the barriers it allegedly placed on the Harbour Trail in Dartmouth on Wednesday.
-
Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after falling off ladder at workplace: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police says a man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following an incident as his workplace in the city.
-
Horse killed in pickup truck collision: P.E.I. RCMP
A horse died in a collision with a pickup truck in Kings County, P.E.I., on Wednesday.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland newspaper The Telegram reducing print run after Postmedia purchase
A 145-year-old newspaper in St. John's, N.L., is cutting its print run to once a week after a court approved Postmedia's purchase of the insolvent SaltWire Network earlier this month.
-
Myrle Vokey, beloved educator who created the Newfoundland Screech-in, dead at 85
Myrle Vokey, an educator who created Newfoundland's famed Screech-in ceremony as a way to give people a sense of belonging, died on Saturday at the age of 85, after a road trip and a night out for his 58th wedding anniversary.
-
Trial begins for Newfoundland RCMP officer accused of assaulting unruly air passenger
A trial is underway for an RCMP officer accused of assaulting an unruly flight passenger after he was escorted off an international flight that had been diverted to the airport in Stephenville, N.L.