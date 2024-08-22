24 people arrested during two-day operation on Glengarry Avenue

The Windsor police have made 24 arrests following a two-day operation in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, an operation in support of community safety took place at apartment buildings in the area.

In addition to the arrests, 48 charges were laid and 10 outstanding arrest warrants were executed.

“This initiative was launched in response to concerns from residents of our Glengarry neighbourhood and the Windsor-Essex Community Housing Corporation,” said Jill Lawrence, superintendent of Patrol Housing Corporation.

“Our team conducted proactive patrols to support the safety of these residents and meet the needs of our downtown community.”

Among charges laid included six counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of assault, two counts of arson, eight counts of theft under $5,000, five counts of failure to comply with a court release order and four counts of failure to comply with conditions of probation.