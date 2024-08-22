WINDSOR
Windsor

    • One person dies in house fire on Bruce Avenue

    A Windsor fire investigator is at the scene of a fatal house fire on Bruce Avenue.

    Crews were called to the 1500 block of Bruce Avenue on Thursday morning.

    The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.

    Three occupants were transported to hospital with serious injuries. Fire officials say one person has died.

    The public is asked to avoid the area.

    This is a developing story. More details coming.

