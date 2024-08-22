Sports Illustrated writers like Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl chances

WINDSOR
    Sports Illustrated Football Preview cover featuring the Detroit Lions. (Source: Sports Illustrated) Sports Illustrated Football Preview cover featuring the Detroit Lions. (Source: Sports Illustrated)
    The Detroit Lions organization is getting a boost from Sports Illustrated.

    The sports magazine thinks the Lions could be heading towards the Super Bowl, according to its football preview issue called "Drive to Revive: The Resurgent Lions: Right Team, Right Town, Right Time."

    The cover photo features Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jared Goff and Penei Sewell.

    The article was written by Greg Bishop and Conor Orr.

    “While the ending was painful, the impact the Lions had in Detroit last season was undeniable and created a hunger to finish the plan,” they wrote.

    The Lions lost 34-31 to the 49ers in the NFC championship last season. Detroit is one of only four NFL teams to have never played in the Super Bowl.

