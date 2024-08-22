WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Essex resident wins $1 million Lotto Max prize

    Betty-Jane Novelletto of Essex with her winnings. (Source: OLG) Betty-Jane Novelletto of Essex with her winnings. (Source: OLG)
    Share

    An Essex resident is $1 million richer after winning a Maxmillions prize in the July 23 Lotto Max draw.

    Betty-Jane Novelletto, a local mother and grandmother, said she has been playing the lottery for around 30 years.

    “I was on my way to pick up my car when I decided to check my tickets on the OLG app,” said Novelletto. “As I was checking my ticket, there was an announcement on the radio, confirming someone in my area won $1 million. I said out loud, ‘that’s me!’”

    This isn’t Novelletto’s first big win. In 2011, she won $100,000 with encore on a Lotto Max ticket.

    When she went to cash in her ticket, she said she excitedly told the clerk she had won.

    “She validated my ticket and realized it was true, saying ‘OMG! You did!’ I responded saying, ‘I told ya.’”

    The ticket was bought at Multifood Supermarket on Crawford Avenue in Windsor.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Remains of missing Markham woman found in Parry Sound: police

    York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman. Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News