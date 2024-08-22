Essex resident wins $1 million Lotto Max prize

An Essex resident is $1 million richer after winning a Maxmillions prize in the July 23 Lotto Max draw.

Betty-Jane Novelletto, a local mother and grandmother, said she has been playing the lottery for around 30 years.

“I was on my way to pick up my car when I decided to check my tickets on the OLG app,” said Novelletto. “As I was checking my ticket, there was an announcement on the radio, confirming someone in my area won $1 million. I said out loud, ‘that’s me!’”

This isn’t Novelletto’s first big win. In 2011, she won $100,000 with encore on a Lotto Max ticket.

When she went to cash in her ticket, she said she excitedly told the clerk she had won.

“She validated my ticket and realized it was true, saying ‘OMG! You did!’ I responded saying, ‘I told ya.’”

The ticket was bought at Multifood Supermarket on Crawford Avenue in Windsor.