    • Woman found with life-threatening injuries, suspect arrested

    Windsor police cruiser on scene for an active investigation on Pillette Road in Windsor, Ont. on Sept. 8, 2024. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police cruiser on scene for an active investigation on Pillette Road in Windsor, Ont. on Sept. 8, 2024. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)
    Windsor police have arrested a suspect after a 36-year-old woman was found with life-threatening injuries in east Windsor.

    Officers responded to a report of an injured person in the 2700 block of Pillette Avenue on Sunday after 2:30 a.m.

    Officers arrived at the scene and located a critically injured woman being treated by paramedics.

    The victim was transported to hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

    Police say members of the Major Crimes Unit investigated and determined the victim was assaulted following an argument with an intimate partner inside a vehicle.

    After the victim exited the vehicle, police say the man sped away from the scene and knocked the victim to the ground.

    Later that afternoon, officers located and arrested the suspect at a residence in the 5400 block of Reginald Street.

    The 34-year-old suspect, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, has been charged with the following:

    • Aggravated assault
    • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm
    • Leaving the scene of an accident.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also submit tips anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at catchcrooks.com.

    Follow CTV News