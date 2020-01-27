COMBER, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police report a woman is dead after a car slammed into the concrete staircase of a Comber school on Monday.

The Greater Essex County District School Board says Centennial Central PS was evacuated following the crash near the noon hour. The board says none of the students at the school were involved in the crash. Students were moved to Belle River District High School for the rest of the day.

First responders were called to the scene at about 11:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of Taylor Avenue in the small community off Highway 401 near Lakeshore.

Police report a vehicle left the roadway, struck a snowbank before moving into the school parking lot and slamming into the main entrance staircase.

The lone occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The OPP’s Technical Collision Investigators are on scene conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or catchcrooks.com.