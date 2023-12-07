Woman charged with impaired driving after fatal west end crash

Windsor police say a 19-year-old woman is facing impaired driving charges after a fatal crash in west Windsor.

Shortly before 12 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the 200 block of Cameron Avenue for a report of a collision.

Officers say they learned that a vehicle was travelling northbound at a high rate of speed before losing control, hitting a tree, and striking a parked car.

A 21-year-old male passenger was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver, a 19-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say she will be charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and impaired operation of a conveyance causing death.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has information or video footage of the incident, is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645 ext. 223. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.