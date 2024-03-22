Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Windsor, Ont. region

A winter weather travel advisory has been issued early Friday morning as a system has its eyes set on much of southern Ontario, including the Windsor region.

According to Environment Canada, Windsor, Leamington, Essex County, Chatham-Kent and Rondeau Park are under a winter weather travel advisory on Friday as a springtime winter storm approaches the region.

Hazards include 5-10 cm of snowfall, with locally higher amounts being possible, and reduced visibility in areas of heavier snow. In addition, there is also a risk of freezing rain for areas near Lake Erie in the evening.

Light snow is expected to begin this morning, with intensification beginning late afternoon or in the evening. The snowfall will taper off Friday night.

Environment Canada warns that the weather system “may have a significant impact on the evening commute in more urban areas,” and therefore drivers should exercise caution if out on the roads.

Windsor’s upcoming forecast

Friday: Cloudy. Periods of snow beginning early this morning. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h this morning. High 1 C. Wind chill – 8 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Friday night: Periods of snow ending after midnight then cloudy. Risk of freezing rain this evening. Snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northeast 30 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h. High 3 C. Wind chill – 7 in the morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Sunday: Sunny. High 5 C.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 15 C.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High 10 C.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6 C.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 8 C.