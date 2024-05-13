WINDSOR
    • 36 delegates hoping to speak about downtown plan at council

    Windsor city council meeting on May 13, 2024. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor) Windsor city council meeting on May 13, 2024. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)
    Windsor City Council is debating the Downtown Windsor Revitalization Plan.

    Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, council, administration and Windsor police unveiled the new "Strengthen the Core" plan on April 23.

    It would require a 0.70 per cent tax increase to the levy or an additional $3.2 million.

    Among other things, it would expand service hours for the Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4), increased policing, a dedicated by-law officer among other strategies to improve downtown Windsor.

    Council chambers is nearly full with 36 delegates hoping to speak to the idea.

    An additional 19 people and organizations have already sent the City letters with their perspectives.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

