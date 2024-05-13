Boil water advisory issued for Wheatley and Tilbury

A Boil Water Advisory has been issued to all consumers of the Chatham-Kent Municipal Water Distribution Systems for Wheatley and Tilbury.

The municipality says this includes the following:

Mint Waterline Association

D&O Waterline Association

3rd Concession Waterline Association

3rd & 4th Concession Waterline Association

KOA Waterline Association

Cedar Inn Water Line Association

Richardson Sideroad Waterline Association

Tecumseh Waterline Association

Tilbury Townline Waterline Association

Leamington (Wheatley DS)

Chatham-Kent’s Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai is advising residents to bring the water to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to using it for domestic purposes (e.g. drinking, making infant formula and juice, brushing teeth, washing raw foods and making ice).

Alternatively, safe bottled water sources can be used.

A news release from the municipality says the reason for the boil water advisory is due to a loss in water pressure throughout the distribution system.

CK Public Health is working closely with the Public Utilities Commission. The boil water advisory measure will remain in place until system repairs are complete and satisfactory water sampling results are received.

Updates will be provided via the Water Advisory Update Line at 519.436.3250.

Residents can visit Tilbury & Wheatley Water Status Updates | Let's Talk Chatham-Kent for mapping of the affected area.