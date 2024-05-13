WINDSOR
    • Rally planned at Detroit-Windsor Tunnel

    The Detroit-Windsor tunnel reopened on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (MIchelle Maluske / CTV Windsor) The Detroit-Windsor tunnel reopened on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (MIchelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
    Canada Border Services Agency employees are planning a rally at the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.

    Members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and the Customs and Immigration Union (CIU) who work at CBSA will be holding the rally in support of bargaining.

    It’s expected to start at the tunnel at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

    After almost two years of negotiations, PSAC declared impasse in bargaining in September 2023, after CBSA refused to budge on key issues like wages in line with other law enforcement agencies, better job security, access to telework, and protections from contracting out.

    PSAC and CBSA took part in the Public Interest Commission (PIC) hearings on April 10 and 22, 2024, with the Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board.

    In the coming weeks, the PIC board will provide a non-binding recommendation to reach an agreement. While federal legislation provides for the PIC to issue its recommendation within 30 days of the hearing, the chair may extend that timeline.

    Mediation sessions have also been scheduled starting on June 3, 2024.

    PSAC began conducting strike votes on April 10, across the country for over 9000 members who work for CBSA and will conclude strike votes on May 15.

    PSAC will be in a legal position to take strike action seven days after receiving the PIC report, if a strike mandate is received from the membership.

