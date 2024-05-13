Police seek suspect in two south Windsor thefts

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect and vehicle in connection with two thefts in south Windsor.

Police say a trailer was stolen from a commercial property in the 3800 block of Sixth Concession Road on March 16, shortly before 4 a.m.

A female suspect entered the property in a black pickup truck and exited the property with the trailer in tow. The stolen trailer was located approximately two weeks later.

On April 1, just 8 a.m., officers responded to a report of motor vehicle theft in the 3800 block of Yellowood Street. The stolen vehicle was quickly located in Middlesex County, and surveillance footage showed the same female suspect using a credit card stolen from the vehicle.

The suspect is described as a female with a tan complexion, approximately 5’0” or less. At the time of the March 16 incident, she wore a black Nike zip-up jacket, black jeans, and black shoes.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black pickup truck (possibly a Chevrolet Silverado) with a silver grill, aftermarket tires, and a lift.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.