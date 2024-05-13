Play ball: Chatham-Kent Barnstormers to make team debut this weekend

It’s the moment baseball fans in Chatham-Kent have been waiting for - the new Intercountry Baseball League (IBL) team will play its first home game Saturday, the day after debuting in Brantford.

It’s been a long time coming for the team, which has already undergone a name change.

The push to bring a team to town has been going on for years but picked up steam in November 2022, when Chatham-Kent council unanimously supported the idea.

Given the “Barnstormers” name last summer, ownership has spent the months since filling out the roster.

The Barnstormers will play their first official game on Friday, May 17 in Brantford.

Their first home game is set for Saturday, May 18 at Fergie Jenkins Field.

The team will host the Kitchener Panthers with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

Those who wish to watch but can’t make it to the diamond can stream on YouTube.

The players, coaching staff and ownership will meet with members of the media Wednesday.