Tecumseh Road lane restrictions this week

Tecumseh Road East will have lane restrictions due to construction this week.

The work will take place from Forest Glade Drive to Banwell for milling/paving from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 13 to May 17.

Access to Tecumseh will be closed, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., from Robinet May 13 to 14 and from Clover May 15 to 17.

Transit Windsor detour for St Joseph’s School Extra:

Starting beginning of service on May 15, the following detour will be in effect for the 708 St Joseph’s School Extra:

Regular route on McHugh to:

Right on Clover

Left on Little River

Left on Florence

Left on McHugh

Students will be dropped off at bus stop on McHugh at Clover SW Corner (Stop ID 772045)

Transit Windsor buses are not allowed to board or drop off passengers at bus stops in construction zones.

Persons may contact Transit Windsor’s customer service at 519.944.4111, to help with any questions regarding schedule delays, or contact 311 for assistance.