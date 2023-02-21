Winter storm watch in effect
The special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and all of southern Ontario has been upgraded to a winter storm watch.
According to Environment Canada, an ice storm is possible late Wednesday into Thursday and could lead to significant build up in some areas.
Freezing rain warnings are expected to be issued as the weather event approaches.
Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. Wind becoming west 40 km/h gusting to 70 this morning then diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. High plus 4.
Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy. 60 per cent chance of light snow overnight. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Wind becoming northeast 20 gusting to 40 overnight. Low minus 3 with temperature rising to zero by morning. Wind chill minus 8 this evening
Wednesday: Cloudy. 60 per cent chance of light snow in the morning. Rain or freezing rain beginning near noon. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near zero.
Thursday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 6.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 1.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 6.
Extreme cold, deep snow for Western Canada as East braces for ice, freezing rain
A Pacific frontal system is tapering off in Western Canada, as Ontario prepares for an Alberta Clipper to bring lots of snow ahead of ice and freezing rain from an incoming Colorado low.
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed in January but grocery prices remain high
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 5.9 per cent in January, despite grocery prices rising at an even faster pace last month.
Putin suspends Russia's involvement in key nuclear arms pact with U.S.
Russian President Vladimir Putin suspended Moscow's participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the U.S., announcing the move Tuesday in a bitter speech where he made clear he would not change his strategy in the war in Ukraine.
COVID-19 linked to rise in heart attacks and other cardiovascular problems
While the worst of pandemic appears to be over, hospitals are now dealing with after-effects of COVID-19 infections, as a growing number of studies have shown a link between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly among young people.
Ukraine appeals to Canada's rail manufacturers to repair war-damaged lifeline
Ukraine wants Canada to lend its expertise -- and donate crucial railway parts -- to keep its embattled passenger and cargo rail system running as landmines and missile strikes threaten to stall the country's lifeline.
In unlikely wartime role, Zelenskyy inspires Ukraine's fight
From the first days of the war, when few expected Ukraine's army to hold up against a Russian onslaught, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has inspired Ukrainians to fight. He has given them hope.
Here's how Biden was able to sneak into Ukraine without anyone noticing
U.S. President Joe Biden’s motorcade slipped out of the White House around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. No big, flashy Air Force One for this trip -– the president vanished into the darkness on an Air Force C-32, a modified Boeing 757 normally used for domestic trips to smaller airports. The next time he turned up — 20 hours later — it was in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine.
Trudeau government silent on Japan's invitation to rejoin global timber treaty
The federal Liberal government has yet to respond to a months-old invitation from Tokyo to have Canada rejoin a global environmental organization that regulates the timber trade. A July 2022 briefing note obtained through an access-to-information request shows that Japan has asked Ottawa to be part of the International Tropical Timber Organization.
Alligator kills 85-year-old Florida woman as she walked dog
An 85-year-old woman was killed by an alligator while walking her dog in a senior living community on Florida's Atlantic Coast, officials said.
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Police investigate stabbing reported in Waterloo
A report of a stabbing is under investigation in the university area of Waterloo.
Tech expert weighs in on Netflix Canada password sharing crackdown
Netflix Canada is rolling out its long-anticipated plans to crackdown on password sharing this week.
One person airlifted to hospital after crash in Cambridge
A collision in Cambridge closed a portion of Can-Amera Parkway in Cambridge.
Body armour and drugs seized by London police
Thousands of dollars worth of drugs and body armour have been seized by London police. On Feb. 17, officers used a search warrant to enter a home and vehicle on Kipps Lane.
Winter storm watch in effect
The special weather statement for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton and all of southern Ontario has been upgraded to a winter storm watch.
Workplace injury results in $90,000 fine for Orillia foundry
Orillia foundry was fined $90,000 for a workplace accident in 2021.
Colorado low brings winter back to region
A wintry mix of snow and ice pellets with a combination of freezing rain is expected to hit the area Wednesday night into Thursday.
Police investigating homicide after downtown Barrie confrontation turns violent
Police in Barrie are investigating a homicide after a violent confrontation between a group of individuals in the city's downtown core Monday morning.
Serious collision closes MR 80 in Sudbury Tuesday morning
First responders in Greater Sudbury are on the scene of a serious collision involving three vehicles on Municipal Road 80 north of Lasalle Boulevard near the Maley Drive interchange Tuesday morning.
Supplements sold in Sudbury may pose serious health risks: Health Canada
Health Canada said Monday it seized unauthorized health products from two natural food stores in Sudbury because the products may contain prescription or controlled drugs, which may pose serious health risks.
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man shot dead in ByWard Market overnight
A man was shot and killed in the ByWard Market overnight, Ottawa police said Tuesday morning.
Hundreds of federal public servants seek support amid return to office: union
A union representing federal public servants says hundreds of its members have asked for help navigating challenges posed by the government's return-to-the-office plan.
Ontario legislators set to return to Queen's Park with health reform on agenda
The Ontario legislature is set to resume sitting today after a two-month winter break that began in December.
Toronto man detained, locked in room overnight after Flair flight lands unexpectedly in U.S.
A Toronto man said he was stripped of his belongings and locked in a room overnight after the Flair flight he was on unexpectedly landed in the U.S.
Police renew calls for witnesses, footage of fiery Toronto crash that killed 3 international students
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) service is still investigating the fiery crash on Highway 427 in Toronto last week that claimed the lives of three international students.
Quebec premier says Roxham Road must be 'priority' for Trudeau at meeting with Biden
Quebec's premier is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to make the flow of migrants across an irregular border crossing in southern Quebec a priority during a meeting next month with U.S. President Joe Biden.
Quebec educator wants YouTube to be taught in every school on the continent
A Quebec school that specializes in creating content on Youtube aims to offer a continent-wide course within a year, all to meet the interests of young people and to fight against school dropouts.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heavy snow and cold, ahead of spring break holiday in Quebec
For people planning ski vacations for their spring break holiday, the forecast will be music to their ears. Heavy snow and cold temperatures are expected heading into the spring break.
Companies take different approaches in response to recent cyberattacks
Letters sent to some Sobeys customers and employees about a cyberattack nearly four months ago highlight the different approaches being taken by companies on how and when to share information about recent data breaches.
Guns N' Roses tour headed to Moncton this summer
Guns N' Roses, a legendary rock band from Los Angeles, is heading to Moncton, N.B., in August.
Organizers, athletes adapt to warming climate before and during Canada Winter Games
The East Coast's whipsaw shifts between freeze and thaw have complicated life for the Canada Winter Games, as athletes and organizers adapt to what climate scientists say is the new reality of less snow.
Suspects in string of bear spray attacks considered armed and dangerous: police
Winnipeg police are searching for unknown suspects considered armed and dangerous following a string of random bear spray attacks that happened in broad daylight.
'People just simply can't get peace': Winnipeg councillor wants crack down on loud mufflers
A Winnipeg city councillor wants the province to crack down on vehicles driving around with loud modified mufflers – a problem he says is disturbing residents' peace and quiet.
Death toll rises to 8 from new Turkiye, Syria earthquake
The death toll in Turkiye and Syria rose to eight in a new and powerful earthquake that struck two weeks after a devastating temblor killed nearly 45,000 people, authorities and media said Tuesday.
Snow-covered roads impacting morning traffic in Calgary, CBE buses not running
Calgarians woke up Tuesday morning to at least 15 centimetres of snow on the ground and some sections of the city will likely receive upward of 30 cm.
Calgary’s best restaurants for 2023, according to Avenue Calgary magazine
Avenue Calgary magazine has released its annual issue showcasing the best restaurants in Calgary.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Most of the snow is down… now Calgary contends with the winter cold
Snowfall warning continues in Calgary, extreme cold warning possible later this week.
Persistent cockroaches at Edmonton condo a 'major problem' for owner
The owner of a Glenora condo unit says she is beyond frustrated after dealing with re-emerging cockroach issues for years, with local experts saying this specific species is considered rare to the Edmonton area.
'They're already illegal': City council to look at increasing fines for noisy vehicles
Drivers with noisy vehicles in Edmonton could face larger fines if a change to the city's noise bylaw is passed.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Cassen's forecast: Wintry temperatures return
Arctic air started to spill into the Edmonton region overnight while HEAVY snow pounded western and southern Alberta.
Proposed hike to Surrey property tax prompts calls for audit of police transition costs
Homeowners in Surrey are facing what’s believed to be the biggest property tax hike in the city's history, if a proposed increase goes ahead
'She's just fun:' Woman celebrates 111th birthday in Vancouver
At 111 years old, Merle Millicent Romney O'Hara can still make every day amazing—according to her beloved caretaker at Vancouver's Haro Park Centre.
Family Day in B.C. celebrated amid mounting financial challenges
Recognizing the increased financial strain on parents in B.C., a Vancouver restaurant marked Family Day by giving away free meals for kids.