Winter storm watch in effect

The special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and all of southern Ontario has been upgraded to a winter storm watch.

According to Environment Canada, an ice storm is possible late Wednesday into Thursday and could lead to significant build up in some areas.

Freezing rain warnings are expected to be issued as the weather event approaches.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. Wind becoming west 40 km/h gusting to 70 this morning then diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. High plus 4.

Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy. 60 per cent chance of light snow overnight. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Wind becoming northeast 20 gusting to 40 overnight. Low minus 3 with temperature rising to zero by morning. Wind chill minus 8 this evening

Wednesday: Cloudy. 60 per cent chance of light snow in the morning. Rain or freezing rain beginning near noon. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near zero.

Thursday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 6.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 1.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 6.