Winning T-shirt to be worn by VIP graduates in Chatham-Kent public schools

A Harwich Raleigh Public School student created the winning design for the 2024-2025 VIP T-shirt artistic design contest in Chatham-Kent.

Jolene Wood was presented a plaque by Mr. Marc Eskritt from the Optimist Club of Blenheim and Special Const. Koldyk of the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Section of Chatham-Kent Police Service.

Wood’s design will be worn by all of the VIP graduates in the public schools within Chatham-Kent and all of the schools in Wallaceburg.

“The VIP program has been very effective in establishing positive community-police relationships over the years,” said a news release from CKPS. “Students meet with their V.I.P. Officer on six different occasions and build a positive rapport that can last a lifetime. Lessons taught to students include authority and authority figures, youth and the law (shoplifting/vandalism), bike and helmet safety, bullying and making good choices (drugs).”

Police said the lessons are preventive in nature and allow students to evaluate the consequences of making poor choices.