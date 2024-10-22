Beware of social media’s latest trend: The 'TikTok door-knock challenge'

Windsor police are reminding the community to be aware of a social media trend following recent incidents.

The TikTok door-knock challenge is said to encourage participants to “bang on or kick in the front doors or garages” and then run away, while getting it all on video, according to police.

This typically occurs in the night or early morning, causing emotional and physical distress to residents.

On Sunday, just after 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of an attempted break-and-enter at a home in the 3000 block of Stillmeadow Road.

Police said unknown suspects allegedly kicked in the front door, before running away.

Around an hour later, a group of teenagers went to a home in the 7700 block of Hawthorne Drive, allegedly kicked in the front door and threw a rock through a window. They were seen running.

The suspects in both incidents were still wanted.

“The Windsor Police Target Base Unit is currently investigating these incidents and will lay charges once the suspects are identified,” said Constable Anthony Gebrael.

“This type of activity is not only criminal but can potentially lead to dangerous situations for both the suspects and homeowners.”

Officers warn teenagers in the community to not participate in the trend, as it can lead to criminal charges and other consequences.

Anyone with information on recent incidents is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 extension 4350. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online.