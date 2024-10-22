More Windsor police officers getting body-worn microphones and in-car cameras

The Windsor Police Service is equipping more frontline patrol officers with in-car cameras and body-worn microphones.

Between June 3 and Sept. 2, there were 26 frontline officers equipped with these devices as part of a pilot project.

On Tuesday, police announced the expansion of the pilot project. The service will equip frontline supervisors with the technology, ahead of a planned rollout to all patrol officers in 2025.

“Our three-month pilot project showed the true value of these devices,” said Deputy Chief of Operational Support Karel DeGraaf. “Equipping frontline officers with cameras and microphones supports our mission of serving the community with professionalism, accountability, and integrity. I look forward to the continued rollout of this technology across our service.”

The cameras and microphones are designed for use in the general proximity of police vehicles. The system begins recording automatically during vehicle stops and emergency calls for service, and can also be activated manually.

Police said in-car cameras and body-worn microphones support evidence collection and add an additional layer of transparency and accountability to police operations. The cameras offer Automatic Licence Plate Recognition technology, which scans nearby plates to notify officers of stolen vehicles and other infractions.

“I am glad to see the success of the pilot project and its continuous expansion to frontline patrol officers,” said Dr. Fazle Baki, chair of the Windsor Police's Community Consultative Committee. “This initiative will enhance transparency, accountability, and safety in our community, ensuring clear records of police interactions.”

Officers are expected to inform members of the public that they are being recorded at the earliest opportunity during any interaction that involves the use of in-car cameras and body-worn microphones. Police said the collection, retention, use, and disclosure of personal information obtained from these devices will comply with the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.