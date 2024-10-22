Here's where to get potassium iodide pills in Essex

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is continuing potassium iodide (KI) pill distribution in Essex.

If you live in the town and had previously obtained the pills, WECHu says they are nearing their expiration date.

Essex residents will be able to pick up a new package of KI pills on Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2pm, at the following locations:

Harrow and Colchester South Community Centre at 243 McAffee Street, Harrow

Essex Centre Sports Complex at 60 Fairview Avenue West, Essex

The health unit will be distributing KI pills to Essex residents living in the secondary zone which is 80 km from Enrico Fermi 2 Nuclear Generating Station. This initiative is to ensure our community is prepared in the unlikely event of a nuclear emergency.

After receiving new KI pills, residents can safely dispose of expired KI pills in their household garbage or drop them off at their local pharmacy.

All Windsor-Essex County residents can visit the health unit website for more information on how they can get KI pills.

What are KI pills?

KI pills block the thyroid from absorbing radioactive iodine which may be released during a nuclear incident. KI pills would help to prevent the development of thyroid cancer in such instances.

KI pills are only to be taken when instructed by the WECHU’s Medical Officer of Health. The pills should be stored in a safe, dry, and accessible place along with your 72-hour emergency kit.

Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission mandate

While the level of risk has not changed at Fermi 2, the regulatory framework for Canadian nuclear installations has been updated. The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) has mandated that all residents within the primary zone of a nuclear installation have KI pills available in their homes. While Fermi 2 is not regulated by the CNSC, the WECHU and the Town of Essex want the residents living within the primary and secondary zones of Fermi 2 to be as prepared as all other Canadian residents.

For more information on KI pills and KI pill distribution, please visit wechu.org/KI or call 519-258-2146 ext. 4445.