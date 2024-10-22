Two Spitfires honoured by Ontario Hockey League

The Ontario Hockey League's player of the week and goaltender of the week are both from the Windsor Spitfires.

After putting up four goals and seven assists over three games, Liam Greentree was named player of the week.

The L.A. Kings prospect helped the league-leading Spitfires to a three-win week, scoring once while adding three assists in a 5-2 win over the Oshawa Generals on Monday to earn first star honours.

Greentree leads all OHL players in points this season with six goals, 17 assists, and 23 points in nine games.

Stopping 71 of the 75 shots he faced last week, Joey Costanzo was named league goaltender of the week.

The 19 year old from Toronto turned aside 15 of the 17 shots that came his way in a 5-2 win over the Oshawa Generals on Monday, 32 of the 33 shots he faced as the Spitfires defeated the Guelph Storm 4-1 on Friday and closed out a perfect weekend with a 4-1 win over the Owen Sound Attack on Saturday.

Windsor's next game is Thursday at home to Owen Sound.