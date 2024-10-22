WINDSOR
Windsor

    NextStar Energy celebrates start of battery module production

    NextStar Energy exterior in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Stellantis) NextStar Energy exterior in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Stellantis)
    NextStar Energy is celebrating the official start of battery module production.

    The joint venture formed by LG Energy Solution and Stellantis announced the milestone of its operations ramping up on Tuesday.

    “We are thrilled to begin battery module production at NextStar Energy, which is a pivotal landmark for our operations,” said Danies Lee, CEO of NextStar Energy. “This successful launch is a reflection of our team’s expertise and dedication to innovating world-class energy solutions right here in Windsor.”

    The company said construction has been progressing at a steady pace, with over 7,500 Canadian tradespeople contributing nearly 5.7 million construction man hours since NextStar’s ground-breaking in 2022. On average, over 2,000 tradespeople are on-site each day.

    The next and final phase of operations is cell manufacturing, which is set to begin in 2025 when construction is complete.

    NextStar Energy facilities will be capable of building an annual production capacity of 49.5 gigawatt-hours, enough to power 450,000 vehicles per year.

    Company officials said they are also focused on building a highly skilled and diverse workforce. Hiring is ongoing, with approximately 450 of the projected 2,500 local jobs filled already. Available jobs are listed on the careers page of the NextStar Energy website.

    Battery Module Production Quick Facts:

    • Each module is made up of several battery cells
    • Module casings are manufactured locally
    • Battery modules are grouped together in a battery pack, which powers electric vehicles

