S’Aints return for holiday charity show at Caesars Windsor

The S’Aints group is bringing holiday cheer back to Caesars Windsor.

The collection of philanthropic performers, along with Caesars Windor Cares and St. Clair College will be sleighing hunger with the all-ages fundraising concert on The Colosseum Stage on Friday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m.

This festive concert features the talented lineup of Jody Raffoul, Jeff Burrows, Wes Buckley, Kelly “Mr. Chill” Hoppe, David Cyrenne, Kelly Howell, Marty Bak, Liz Robinson, Stephanie Baker, and Jim O’Neil.

In celebration of the holidays, The S’Aints will perform traditional holiday tunes with an electrifying, upbeat rock edge, including those from their latest album Epic Christmas.

The performance will also include the Windsor Optimist Youth Band drumline. The Horns of Dilemma, Walkerville Collegiate Institute students' string section, and The Sinners Choir.

100% of ticket proceeds proudly stay within the local community, benefiting those in need in Windsor-Essex and Chatham.

“The success of this concert is truly a community effort. For every seat we fill in The Colosseum, we know it means more people are being fed and shelves are being filled. This is a collective effort that is very close to our hearts,” said drummer Jeff Burrows.

Beneficiaries of this year’s Sleighing Hunger concert and holiday CD sales are the Windsor Essex Food Bank Association and Chatham Outreach for Hunger. A brief sneak peek acoustic set will be performed by The S’Aints on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Devonshire Mall.

The S’Aints past holiday albums are available for purchase online at sleighinghunger.com and at St. Clair College South Campus for $10 each.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. Ticket purchases can be made at caesarswindsor.com and ticketmaster.ca. The Caesars Windsor Box Office is open Friday and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. and on show days from noon to 10 p.m. Tickets are also available at St. Clair College South Campus (ext. 4258) and Devonshire Mall Guest Services.

For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details. Guests must be 19 years of age or older to enter the casino and all other outlets.