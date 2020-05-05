WINDSOR, ONT. -- The winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket in Chatham-Kent is still unclaimed.

The winning ticket for the big prize was purchased in Chatham-Kent on April 14.

It’s the largest lottery jackpot win in the municipality's lottery history.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says a winner has not come forward yet.

If you have that winning ticket, the OLG advises that you sign it, get it validated at an authorized lotto retailer and store it in a safe place.

The OLG prize centre is closed right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.