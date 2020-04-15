LONDON, ONT -- Check your tickets! A single winning ticket for the $70-million Lotto Max draw was sold in Chatham-Kent.

This is the third time that the maximum jackpot has been won in Canada.

In January a single winning ticket was sold in Brampton.

The Tuesday night draw also produced a maxmillions ticket worth $1-million which was sold in Toronto.

To check you tickets you can go online to OLG.ca or use the OLG Lotter App. You can also call in to check your numbers.

During COVID-19 players are encouraged to check their tickets remotely to avoid unnecessary trips to stores.

The next Lotto Max draw will be worth an estimated $39-million.