Windsorites invited downtown to watch Game 3 of Detroit Tigers’ playoff run

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) is inviting Windsorites downtown on Wednesday afternoon to watch Game 3 of the Detroit Tigers’ playoff series.

The Tigers will take on the Cleveland Guardians.

The watch party begins at 3 p.m., continuing until 8 p.m. on the 500 block of Ouellette Avenue.

Fans can enjoy food and drink from The Hustle 507, The Manchester and The Peacock Lounge while they watch the game.

“This is the perfect opportunity to come together as a community and enjoy the playoff action in a vibrant setting,” said Chris MacLeod, chair of the DWBIA.

“Downtown Windsor will be buzzing with excitement and we’re proud to host an event that brings people together to experience the game in such a lively atmosphere.”