WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsorites invited downtown to watch Game 3 of Detroit Tigers’ playoff run

    Detroit Tigers' Trey Sweeney (27) and Jake Rogers wait at home plate for teammate Kerry Carpenter after Carpenter hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning during Game 2 of baseball's AL Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Detroit Tigers' Trey Sweeney (27) and Jake Rogers wait at home plate for teammate Kerry Carpenter after Carpenter hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning during Game 2 of baseball's AL Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    Share

    The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) is inviting Windsorites downtown on Wednesday afternoon to watch Game 3 of the Detroit Tigers’ playoff series.

    The Tigers will take on the Cleveland Guardians.

    The watch party begins at 3 p.m., continuing until 8 p.m. on the 500 block of Ouellette Avenue.

    Fans can enjoy food and drink from The Hustle 507, The Manchester and The Peacock Lounge while they watch the game.

    “This is the perfect opportunity to come together as a community and enjoy the playoff action in a vibrant setting,” said Chris MacLeod, chair of the DWBIA.

    “Downtown Windsor will be buzzing with excitement and we’re proud to host an event that brings people together to experience the game in such a lively atmosphere.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What women should know about their breasts, according to a doctor

    One in eight women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in their lifetimes, according to the American Cancer Society. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death for women in the United States, with 42,000 women dying every year from this cancer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News