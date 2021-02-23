WINDSOR, ONT. -- A total $190,000 has been awarded to nine local social purpose organizations thanks to the WindsorEssex Community Foundation.

The foundation awarded the funding to projects in Windsor-Essex, Lambton and Kent County as part of the Government of Canada’s Investment Readiness Program (IRP).

“The pervasive and wide-ranging effects of the global pandemic has placed Canadian communities in crisis. Recovery efforts must be transformative to meet the test of an uncertain, and at the same time, hopeful and prosperous future,” Andrew Chunilall, CEO of Community Foundations of Canada, a national partner in the Investment Readiness Program, said in a news release.

The organizations that have received the funding are working to “create meaningful jobs, strengthen the charitable and non-profit sector, and address social challenges,” WIndsorEssex Community Foundation says.

“Our investments should aim to alleviate the systemic factors perpetuating inequality, with an eye to a sustainable and inclusive economy for all Canadians. Consequently, social entrepreneurs and impact investors form critical infrastructure to lead our recovery efforts and meet the urgency of the moment. Our work with the IRP is about meeting this moment,” Chunilall said.

While the WindsorEssex Community Foundation received many applications for the program, the funding was granted to the following projects: