WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Toldo Foundation is generously donating $30,000 to help vulnerable children in the community.

The money is going towards the Drouillard Place After School Program for youth ages 5-12.

“This funding will allow Drouillard Place to continue providing a safe, fun and non-judgmental environment to children of our community,” said a news release. “The main focus of this program is to help with homework and literacy, as we believe the key to ending poverty is through education.”

The Toldo Family and their Foundation provides support for numerous groups and agencies in Windsor-Essex.

“Their giving brings about positive change and has tremendous impact on our most vulnerable population,” said Drouillard Place officials. “It is much needed and appreciated support as we face the challenges of a global pandemic.”

Drouillard Place is a multi-service provider dedicated to improving the quality of life of the residents of the Drouillard and Grandview communities.