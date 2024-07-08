WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor woman wins $350,000 with scratch ticket

    Sharon Fedak of Windsor wins with Instant Crossword Extreme. (Source: OLG) Sharon Fedak of Windsor wins with Instant Crossword Extreme. (Source: OLG)
    Share

    A Windsor woman is celebrating after winning a $350,000 top prize with a scratch ticket.

    Sharon Fedak won the money with Instant Crossword Extreme.

    It is available for $30 a play and the top prize is $350,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.42.

    The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Tecumseh Road in Windsor.

