Spitfires dominate Bulldogs, walk away with 5-1 win

The Windsor Spitfires were on the road last night where they faced off against the Brantford Bulldogs.

The Spits walked away victorious with a 5-1 win in their pocket – dominating the rink throughout the first period.

Windsor doubled the Bulldogs’ shots on net, with 16 shots to Brantford’s 8 in the first 20 minutes of ice time.

In the second period, the Bulldogs gave the Spitfires a run for their money – however, the pressure they put on the Spitfires wasn’t enough, Windsor walked away with a 3-0 lead heading into the third period.

The Bulldogs managed to secure a goal in the third, however, Windsor put two more into their net, walking away with their 5-1 win.

The Spitfires have nearly a week to practice ahead of their next game against the Bulldogs on Friday.