Amazon to open new last mile delivery station in Windsor ahead of holiday rush

A new Amazon delivery station in Windsor will help get packages to your door faster this holiday season.

The new last mile delivery station in will be open by the end of October – last mile facilities sort scan and prepare customer packages before they are loaded onto delivery vehicles.

"Amazon's last mile network plays a critical role in helping us continue to deliver safely at the fastest speeds ever. The new Amazon delivery stations and exchange points bring us closer to customers while allowing us to invest in local communities and create good jobs," said Jasmin Begagic, Director, Canada Operations, at Amazon Logistics.

The expansion of plants in Windsor, Ottawa, Richmond Hill, Calgary and Burnaby will bring the total number of Amazon facilities in Canada to 65.

The company is also investing $100 million in raising pay for employees, bringing the average base wage for Amazon workers to $22.25/hour, up from $20.80 in 2023.