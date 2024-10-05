Man wanted for vandalism in Windsor

Windsor police are looking for a suspect following the unlawful entry of a residential building.

According to police, the suspect entered and vandalized the property in the 700 block of Grand Marais Road Easton on September 28.

The man is described as white, 35 to 45 years of age, standing approximately 5’10” with a medium build, full beard, mid-length brown hair, and a tattoo on his left shoulder blade.

At the time of the incident, the man was shirtless, wearing black jogging pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.