    • Tigers fall to Guardians in decisive 7-0 loss

    Cleveland Guardians' David Fry arrives at second base with a double in front of Detroit Tigers second baseman Colt Keith, left, in the sixth inning during Game 1 of baseball's AL Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Cleveland. (Source: AP Photo/Phil Long) Cleveland Guardians' David Fry arrives at second base with a double in front of Detroit Tigers second baseman Colt Keith, left, in the sixth inning during Game 1 of baseball's AL Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Cleveland. (Source: AP Photo/Phil Long)
    Lane Thomas hit a three-run homer in a five-run outburst before Detroit got an out, and the Cleveland Guardians unleashed their lights-out bullpen to complete a four-hitter in a 7-0 win over the Tigers in an AL Division Series opener.

    Thomas’ shot — on his first career postseason swing — helped the Guardians cool off the Tigers, who stormed into the playoffs with a second-half surge before sweeping AL West champion Houston in the wild-card round.

    Tanner Bibee pitched 4 2/3 innings and relievers combined for 4 1/3 hitless innings. David Fry added a two-run double for Cleveland. Game 2 is Monday.

