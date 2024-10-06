Tigers fall to Guardians in decisive 7-0 loss

Lane Thomas hit a three-run homer in a five-run outburst before Detroit got an out, and the Cleveland Guardians unleashed their lights-out bullpen to complete a four-hitter in a 7-0 win over the Tigers in an AL Division Series opener.

Thomas’ shot — on his first career postseason swing — helped the Guardians cool off the Tigers, who stormed into the playoffs with a second-half surge before sweeping AL West champion Houston in the wild-card round.

Tanner Bibee pitched 4 2/3 innings and relievers combined for 4 1/3 hitless innings. David Fry added a two-run double for Cleveland. Game 2 is Monday.