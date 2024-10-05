WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Leamington business and property owners fined $10,000 for fire code violations

    (CTV News file image) (CTV News file image)
    Share

    A Leamington property and businessowner are facing $10,000 fines following Ontario Fire Code violations - which were issued following an official court ruling at the end of August.

    The municipality issued a stern reminder for code violators, as both were fined following a warning issued by Leamington Fire Services.

    “Ontario Fire Code violations put both building occupants and responding firefighters at serious risk,” said Leamington Fire Chief Don Williamson. “Our fire prevention officers are dedicated to working with owners to ensure compliance through education and regular inspections. When voluntary compliance isn’t achieved, we have no choice but to pursue enforcement through the provincial court system. This conviction underscores the seriousness of failing to meet fire safety standards and the substantial penalties that can follow.”

    Fines under the Ontario Fire Code can be as high as $50,000 or a year of imprisonment, or as much as $100,000 for corporations. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News