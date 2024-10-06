Want to catch some fall colours? You might have to be patient.

If you’re keen to catch some of the brightest colours that mother nature has to offer this fall, you’re going to be waiting a bit longer.

CTV Meteorologist Julie Atchison says, “Leaves change from mid September all the way through to November.”

While days have been warmer than typical for this time of year, that’s also delayed the onset of some of the brightest colours, “Most of the trees in the area are in the beginning phase of colour change, between 10 - 30 per cent.”

The weather we have right now is projected to have those colours on the rise before long, “Warm dry sunny days followed by cool nights are ideal for colour vibrancy,” says Atchison, “Thanksgiving weekend through the end of October will be prime viewing.”

Here’s your upcoming forecast for Windsor Ont.

Today: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning and early this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 this morning. High 26 degrees, feeling like 29 with humidex. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Wind becoming west 20 after midnight. Low 8 degrees.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High 18 degrees. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 16 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 17 degrees.

Thursday: Sunny. High 19 degrees.