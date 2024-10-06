See a live fire extinguisher demonstration and more this fire prevention week

To recognize Fire Prevention Week, the Lakeshore Fire Department is holding a variety of demonstrations at its stations.

Interested community members can stop by stations one and two (1031 County Road 22, Emeryville and 1465 Lakeshore Road 203, Maidstone) for a defibrillator demonstration, station three (592 St. Charles Street, Belle River) for a live fire extinguisher demonstration, station four (2095 County Road 31, Ruscom) for an auto extrication demonstration, and station five (6400 Main Street, Comber) will be offering tours of the new fire training centre.

"Fire Prevention Week is a great opportunity for residents and local families to learn about the importance of fire safety and what they can do to keep their homes safe,” said Lakeshore Fire Chief Jason Suchui. “It’s also a great chance to engage with our talented and knowledgeable firefighters.”

“Community service is truly at the core of what our firefighters do, and Fire Prevention Week is a reminder of the important work they do,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “We look forward to opening the doors to our fire stations to welcome residents of all ages!”

Firefighters will also be visiting local schools to teach students about fire safety.