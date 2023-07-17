Windsor woman facing 15 fraud-related charges, including identity theft

Windsor police have charged a woman with 15 fraud-related charges after she allegedly falsified identifications on several occasions.

Police say the Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation in June after receiving a report from a local business that a woman tried to fraudulently obtain a phone and phone service on a number of occasions.

Police say on three separate occasions, in December 2022, January 2023 and June 2023, the suspect showed a counterfeit driver’s licence to the business. Employees immediately recognized the licence was fake, preventing any unauthorized transactions from taking place.

Police were able to identify the 39-year-old woman and discovered she had obtained personal information from three woman and manipulated their identities on the fraudulent licences, using her own photo instead.

The woman was arrested by police on June 29 in the 2600 block of Richmond Street.

As a result of the investigation, the suspect is facing a total of 15 charges, including:

Fraud under $5,000 (x3)

Personation to gain advantage (x3)

Identity theft (x3)

Possess identity document of another (x3)

Unlawfully possess counterfeit mark (x3)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com