Windsor woman claiming to be police officer identified in grandparent scam

Windsor police have identified a female suspect who was allegedly claiming to be a police officer in a grandparent scam.

In late February, the Amherstburg Detachment began an investigation into the fraud.

Through investigation, officers say they learned that the victim was contacted by a suspect claiming to be a police officer. The suspect then advised the victim that their grandson would need $10,000 in bail money to be released from custody.

Police say the suspect provided instructions to the victim to get the funds and that a court clerk would pick up the money.

With the assistance of OPP, the suspect has been identified as a 25-year-old woman from Windsor. She is currently wanted for fraud over $5,000.

Anyone with information on this investigation or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.