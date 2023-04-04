Windsor woman claiming to be police officer identified in grandparent scam
Windsor police have identified a female suspect who was allegedly claiming to be a police officer in a grandparent scam.
In late February, the Amherstburg Detachment began an investigation into the fraud.
Through investigation, officers say they learned that the victim was contacted by a suspect claiming to be a police officer. The suspect then advised the victim that their grandson would need $10,000 in bail money to be released from custody.
Police say the suspect provided instructions to the victim to get the funds and that a court clerk would pick up the money.
With the assistance of OPP, the suspect has been identified as a 25-year-old woman from Windsor. She is currently wanted for fraud over $5,000.
Anyone with information on this investigation or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
