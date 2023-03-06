Windsor woman identified and charged in Essex County grandparent scam

Police say a female was captured on security camera in the two incidents where cash was turned over, and left area in a silver minivan. (Source: OPP) Police say a female was captured on security camera in the two incidents where cash was turned over, and left area in a silver minivan. (Source: OPP)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver