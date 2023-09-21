Windsor

    • Windsor woman arrested by Waterloo police in connection to human trafficking investigation

    A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo. A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.

    The Waterloo Regional Police Service made an arrest into an ongoing human trafficking investigation.

    The investigation began in July of this year.

    As a result of the investigation, a 22-year-old Windsor woman was arrested on Thursday and charged with the following:

    • Trafficking in person under the age of 18 years
    • Advertising sexual services
    • Material benefit
    • Procuring under the age of 18 years
    • Importing/distributing child pornography
    • Assault
    • Utter threats
    • Publication of an intimate image without consent

    The accused was held for a bail hearing.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.

    BREAKING Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton resigns

    Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton is stepping away from politics, Premier Doug Ford's office confirmed Friday. McNaughton is the third minister to resign from Ford's cabinet this month, though his departure appears to be unrelated to the unfolding Greenbelt development scandal.

    • Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 11

      Court was back in session on Thursday with the detective who interviewed Nathaniel Veltman resuming his testimony, while three constables who were first on the scene after the attack on the Afzaal family took the stand. Here’s what you need to know ahead of Friday.

