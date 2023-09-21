Windsor woman arrested by Waterloo police in connection to human trafficking investigation

The Waterloo Regional Police Service made an arrest into an ongoing human trafficking investigation.

The investigation began in July of this year.

As a result of the investigation, a 22-year-old Windsor woman was arrested on Thursday and charged with the following:

Trafficking in person under the age of 18 years

Advertising sexual services

Material benefit

Procuring under the age of 18 years

Importing/distributing child pornography

Assault

Utter threats

Publication of an intimate image without consent

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.