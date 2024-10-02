Windsor Ward 3 residents voice concerns at downtown Meeting

Windsor’s rotating ward meetings continued Tuesday night in the downtown core, with Coun. Renaldo Agostino hosting Ward 3 residents at All Saints Anglican Church.

Meetings in other wards heard residents share concerns their neighborhoods weren’t getting the same attention as downtown.

To that, Agostino said Tuesday, "Move downtown. Get all the attention you want."

Agostino highlighted the city’s $3.2 million 'Strengthen the Core' plan, which focuses on revitalizing the downtown area.

While some residents support the initiative, others like Nicholas Amlin, feel it’s progressing too slowly.

Amlin, who moved to the area three years ago and lives near the Downtown Mission, said the trifecta of mental health, drug and homelessness crisis demand immediate attention.

"There’s been absolutely no improvement in the last year and a half," Amlin said.

He described frequent incidents that require police intervention, including drug use, attempted break-ins, property theft and violent altercations spilling out onto the streets.

"Every couple of days I have to call the police. It’s a lot to deal with," Amlin added.

Amlin also expressed frustration with the city’s response, and said attempts to address the issues have been met with inaction.

"We're basically in a feedback loop here of hot potato-ing the issue between several departments," Amlin said. “Nothing's actually changing.”

Long-time resident Lynn Teahan, who has lived in Ward 3 for 35 years, voiced concerns about a recent idea floated by Agostino to install a Ferris wheel along the riverfront.

"This would cause even more noise than the revving engines we already hear from young men with their fancy cars," Teahan said. "It’s a rather frightening possibility."

Agostino emphasized the value of the ward meetings for gathering feedback and fostering collaboration with residents.

"This is a night for all of us to come together and talk," he said. "My door is always open."

The meeting was part of a citywide series, offering residents the chance to share their concerns and hear updates on local initiatives.

The next ward meeting is scheduled for Oct. 7 in Ward 8.