Windsor councillor aims to brighten up the waterfront with new Ferris wheel

Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino feels a Ferris wheel is a no-brainer and has asked city administration to look into the possibility of one in a parking lot along the river front in downtown Windsor.

“I've never seen a parking lot become an attraction. We need attractions in the downtown core and I think this is a great idea.”

Agostino, who says the attraction would cost close to 90-thousand US, recently rode a Ferris wheel in Seattle that was a destination with other things to do. He feels the riverfront parking lot is a great spot to help connect the riverfront with the downtown.

“I think that it's a great idea,” said Samantha Carbajal. “I definitely think that it will contribute to traffic and fun functions down at the Riverside. My only concern that I think should be taken into consideration is parking.

Agostino has found a Ferris wheel reminiscent of the one that was once a standard on Bob-lo Island. “I think that there would be a good tie in historically to really highlight the history of Boblo Island with a Ferris wheel. If we can get the same Ferris wheel, that would be even more exciting,”

"The Skydiver" is seen in this undated photo (Source: Boblo Island Amusement Park/Facebook)

However, the inquiry follows the mayor warning residents of a possible tax hike in 2025. “The more successful your downtown is, the more revenue you bring in, the more revenue you bring in, the less taxes you pay,” Agostino said. “If you want to succeed at something, you don't cut your services. If you want to succeed at something, you don't make things worse than they are. You make things better. And that's how you grow.”

Judy Hansen lives in a condo building across the street. She likes the idea but not in front of her window.

“Having people be able to look in the windows. The privacy factor. I think the other factor is the noise. Every Ferris wheel plays music.” Said Hansen who feels a ferris wheel would be better suited closer to the casino.

“Certainly not where it could interfere with people's enjoyment of life.”

Matt Woods is an international design architect who has worked on many projects in downtown Detroit and feels the Ferris wheel would be a fun thing for tourists and a good marker downtown.

“I don't know if the Ferris wheel is necessarily the right idea or the wrong idea. I think adding that energy downtown is definitely the right thing.” Said Woods who feels the Ferris wheel would be best suited at the end of the esplanade between the Spirit of Windsor and Festival Plaza.

Agostino looks forward to administration’s report.