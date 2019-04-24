

A vigil will be held in Windsor to honour the victims of the Easter attacks in Sri Lanka.

The South Asian Community Center will hold an interfaith prayer and candlelight vigil at Charles Clark Square on Thursday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Member Jeewen Gill says people of all faith are welcome.

Gill tells CTV News the vigil is meant as a sign of unity and peace.

The South Asian Centre of Windsor represents 13,000 people in the city from the region including Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan among others.

Gill says the community is shocked and saddened by the bloodshed.

“These things are happening, increasingly, day by day and that will reflect that we have to come unitedly to come against this terrorism,” says Gill.

The attack on three churches and three luxury hotels Sunday came on the most holy of days for Christians, killing more than 350 people and injuring more than 500.

At least 60 people have been arrested so far, and the Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the island nation's deadliest violence since a 26-year civil war ended in 2009.