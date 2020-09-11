WINDSOR, ONT. -- If you are in the habit of trying to beat a yellow light at Windsor’s intersections, you may want to think twice before stepping on the gas.

The City of Windsor is seriously investigating the idea of installing red light cameras at 10 intersections.

City staff is engaging the province regarding the implementation of red light cameras in Windsor to utilize the “Joint Municipal Processing Centre” operated by the City of Toronto, which has cameras installed and monitored at many intersections.

Windsor will also apply to the Ministry of Transportation to be added to the list of designated municipalities which can legally utilize the technology.

Each camera is estimated to cost roughly $52,000 annually for a total cost of more than $500,000, but revenue generated from enforcement and fines is expected to reach $900,000, according to a city report.

The report suggests sharing costs with neighbouring municipalities in the county to cut the operating costs in half.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says the cameras will be marked and the public will be well aware where they are located, noting the priority will be at heavily travelled intersections and an enforcement history.

Administration will also start investigating automated speed enforcement and will provide a report to council sometime in 2021 for budgetary review.