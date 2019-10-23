WINDSOR -- A Windsor committee wants to look at specific locations if the city were to install red light cameras and photo radar.

Even though administration does not recommend participating in either program, the city's Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Committee asked staff to review potential locations and report back on the number of cameras and cost.

Council would then consider the issue during 2020 budget deliberations.

The provincial government is re-introducing photo radar, which was scrapped in 1995. 12 Ontario municipalities have requested to be included in the first phase, which will be launched in December. Those communities include London, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, Brampton and Toronto.

As for red light cameras, there are currently more than 300 located in eight different Ontario municipalities -- Toronto, London, Waterloo, Ottawa, Hamilton, Halton, Peel and York Region.

Ward 4 resident Michael George appeared at Wednesday's committee meeting in support of the technology.

"I feel it's very important, this equipment can act as a deterrent because the driving habits here are terrible," said George, who added he is worried speeders will soon be responsible for someone's death.

Several committee members admitted they frequently get calls from Windsor residents concerned about speeding.

But administration recommended the city not participate in either program.

In its report, it says the number of rear end collisions in Ontario intersections with red light cameras have increased by 50 per cent. But it also says the number of angle collisions have been reduced by 25 per cent.

The report also cites the cost – estimated at $90,000 per red light camera each year.

A red light camera automatically takes two photos of a vehicle – one entering and one proceeding through the intersection. The photos are then used as evidence by authorities to enforce traffic laws.

If caught, a driver would be fined $325.

Administration also recommended against photo radar.

Staff suggest since Windsor is a border city, they may not be able to collect revenue from out of town or out of country motorists.

Councillor Fabio Costante says if council approves the use of red light cameras or photo radar, they would need to request permission from the Ministry of Transportation first.