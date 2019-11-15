WINDSOR -- 16-year-old Emily Truman hopes residents in Windsor-Essex will lend her a helping hand this holiday season.

"There's something so special about homemade cards. To know that someone sat down took the time to make something just for you, one of a kind," Truman says.

Truman’s goal is to collect and distribute 10,000 homemade Christmas cards to local nursing and retirement homes.

"There are seniors, whether it’s because their families are far away, because their friends can't get around anymore, can't drive, they aren't getting a lot of visitors,” she says.

The idea came to her after delivering home crafted Valentine's Day cards earlier this year.

"Everyone was smiling. They loved receiving the cards,” Truman says. “That went on the distributing birthday cards that were all handmade."

Since then, she founded the organization "stay gold society."

"I have these happy holiday mail boxes, they can be set up anywhere whether London , Toronto or in the states," says Truman.

Truman has connected with local libraries, schools and businesses that have agreed to help her reach her goal. She tells CTV News the response is overwhelming.

"This is a handmade card, made by a girl in England, so she sent it all the way from York Shore."

Meantime, Stacey Robert-Tobin is running a similar campaign called the Spirit of Christmas project.

"Also in the card we have asked people in include another blank card and a stamp. The purpose of that is so the people receiving the card can in turn send a card to someone as well," says Robert-Tobin.

The first 250 cards will be delivered to the Downtown Mission.

The remaining cards will be distributed to other shelters; nursing homes and organization like the Matthew House and Adopt a Vet.

Click here if you would like to learn more about the happy-mail box, organize a card making event, ship cards to either campaign or volunteer your time by distributing cards.