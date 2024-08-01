Windsor Symphony Orchestra tickets go on sale soon

The Windsor Symphony Orchestra will open ticket sales on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m.

As well as individual tickets, you can grab a “choose your own” concert package.

Maestro Robert Franz will be at the box office – located at 121 University Avenue West in Windsor -- to help sell the first tickets.

The Orchestra said highlights this year include:

World Premiere by Syrian composer Malek Jandali

Exciting concert collaboration with the Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF)

Performances by local artists, like Erin Armstrong, Sara Fontaine, Justin Raisbeck, and Kaitlyn Karns

Guest artists like pipa player Changlu Wu, violinist Blake Pouliot, cellist Tommy Mesa, and pianist Philip Chiu

Timeless classical programming like Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, Bartok, Mozart, and Strauss

Special guest conductor Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser

The Orchestra also has much more for guests to look forward to.

More details can be found on Windsor Symphony Orchestra’s website.