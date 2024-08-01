WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor Symphony Orchestra tickets go on sale soon

    Windsor Symphony Orchestra in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, March 10, 2024. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor) Windsor Symphony Orchestra in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, March 10, 2024. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    The Windsor Symphony Orchestra will open ticket sales on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m.

    As well as individual tickets, you can grab a “choose your own” concert package.

    Maestro Robert Franz will be at the box office – located at 121 University Avenue West in Windsor -- to help sell the first tickets.

    The Orchestra said highlights this year include:

    • World Premiere by Syrian composer Malek Jandali
    • Exciting concert collaboration with the Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF)
    • Performances by local artists, like Erin Armstrong, Sara Fontaine, Justin Raisbeck, and Kaitlyn Karns
    • Guest artists like pipa player Changlu Wu, violinist Blake Pouliot, cellist Tommy Mesa, and pianist Philip Chiu
    • Timeless classical programming like Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, Bartok, Mozart, and Strauss
    • Special guest conductor Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser
    • The Orchestra also has much more for guests to look forward to.

    More details can be found on Windsor Symphony Orchestra’s website.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    B.C. man spots bobcat while on his way to Starbucks

    A few days after moving into his North Vancouver neighborhood Paul Wiens was enjoying one of the perks – cutting through the scenic BCMC trail on his way to grab a coffee at Starbucks – when he had an unexpected but "magical" encounter.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News